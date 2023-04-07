Cooler temperatures to end the week

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures into the 50s. A few spotty showers mainly early but most stay dry. While we have a little energy overhead, we’ll be fighting off some dry air so any shower will be on the lighter side. Cool for most of the day, it will take time for temps to rise. Mostly cloudy into the afternoon and still cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A cool evening with temperatures into the 40s. Mostly cloudy overnight. Chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Chilly with temperatures in the 40s, a cool morning. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon staying quite cool. Most of the day will be in the 40s then late afternoon we’ll barely rise to 50/low 50s. A very cool day, especially with clouds. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s and decreasing clouds. Clearing overnight. Areas of frost for Saturday night with some spots at freezing. Especially low spots, at the base of terrain.

SUNDAY: Frost early. A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and sunny for Easter Sunday. It will be a cool morning. Sunny for the day and eventually turning mild. Highs in the mid 50s for most. Only a few spots into the upper 50s.

Overnight lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible but it’s contingent on how much the wind lets up. It won’t be windy, but it could be light enough to prevent a frost.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and clear skies. Sunny for the day and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s and an abundance of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A pleasant evening with temperatures into the 50s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and a few clouds. Sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Clear skies overnight.

THURSDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and clear skies. Adding a few clouds for the day but still plenty of sun. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

