Large structure fire on South High Street in Harrisonburg marked under control

Fire on South High Street in Harrisonburg.
Fire on South High Street in Harrisonburg.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE - 6:18 a.m. Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia tweeted the incident is complete and all roadways in the area are open.

ORIGINAL STORY 6:00 a.m. : The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a large structure fire at 904 South High St. near Freddy’s Auto Repair around 2:30 a.m.

According to Chief Matthew Tobia, 17 firefighters responded to the scene. The chief said it was a large shed and a pile of pallets on fire.

Crews say they were able to get the fire under control by around 3:30 a.m. but the investigation into the cause remains ongoing.

We will be sure to keep you updated both on air and online.

