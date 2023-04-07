Large structure fire on South High Street in Harrisonburg marked under control

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE - 6:18 a.m. Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia tweeted the incident is complete and all roadways in the area are open.

The incident on S. High St is complete. All roadways are open. Incident is under investigation at this time. No damage estimate has been set. https://t.co/dpRBDcaaWi — Chief Matt Tobia (@Tobia698) April 7, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY 6:00 a.m. : The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a large structure fire at 904 South High St. near Freddy’s Auto Repair around 2:30 a.m.

According to Chief Matthew Tobia, 17 firefighters responded to the scene. The chief said it was a large shed and a pile of pallets on fire.

Crews say they were able to get the fire under control by around 3:30 a.m. but the investigation into the cause remains ongoing.

