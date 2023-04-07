Luray RV Resort announces major expansion

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A campground in Luray is in the midst of getting some major upgrades. Luray RV Resort on the Shenandoah River has announced an expansion that will more than double its size and bring a big tourism boost to Page County.

“We’re adding multiple RV sites, more cottages, as well as some glamping tents. We were able to keep some of our primitive riverfront tent sites where people can go down there and tent camp right on the river bank and hear the sounds of the river while they’re camping,” said Kimberly Rhinehart, General Manager of Luray RV Resort.

Luray RV Resort will be increasing its size from around 80 campsites to 350 as well as adding a number of cabanas. It’s also adding amenities like an amphitheater, water park, and a rec center with pickleball, basketball, mountain bike track, corn hole, and an RC car track.

Construction began in November and it’s all expected to be complete in time for the resort’s opening this summer.

“Our opening date for this year is July 5th with a big grand opening weekend going on with some events and everything like that for our campers. So we’re excited, and we’re looking forward to it, I’m ready to get open and start seeing my people coming back to the campground I’m starting to miss them,” said Rhinehart.

The resort’s expansion could also mean a big boost for the Luray area. The resort said it will create 45 new jobs and bring over 250,000 visitors to Luray by the end of the year.

“Having this available to the community I think will bring in a lot more people and it’s going to help a lot of the local businesses, a lot of the restaurants, and who knows maybe even bring in some new businesses and restaurants to our local area. So that’s kind of my goal,” said Rhinehart.

The resort will now be able to host events like fundraisers and food drives for local organizations like Page One Food Bank and Casey’s Backpack Kids. For Kim Rhinehart helping those in need around the community is deeply personal.

“I’ve been in their shoes, I’ve had to go to both of them before to get assistance for me and my family, I am not ashamed of that. I feel like this is my way to thank them, to give back, is to be able to help them since they helped me and help other people as well,” she said.

Rhinehart said there have also been discussions about hosting local artisans and vendors at the resort from time to time. She said that overall she is excited about all the possibilities.

“I’m very excited to see the amount of people that the campground can do and hopefully the difference that my campground can do to the area. Bringing in more visitors to help some of these smaller individually mom-and-pop-owned businesses and restaurants, help them stay afloat and help them stay in business,” she said. “Just getting more people to come to the area because it’s a beautiful area and the more people you get in here I think the better Luray will be.”

