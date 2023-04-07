Draw Your Weather
Mary Baldwin University groups present trailblazer excellence in diversity awards

The office of Inclusive Excellence at Mary Baldwin University presented inaugural trailblazer excellence in diversity awards
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Office of Inclusive Excellence at Mary Baldwin University presented the inaugural Trailblazer Excellence in Diversity Awards in March.

Reverend Andrea Cornett-Scott, Chief Diversity Officer, Mary Baldwin University, said the awards are given to organizations, groups, departments or individuals who have gone above and beyond to foster and support diversity, equity, and inclusion on the campus.

Cornett-Scott said that the Office of Inclusive Excellence worked with Minority Clubs United to find a a way to acknowledge and celebrate people going the extra mile in the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Minority United Club’s leaders their executive committees plus the staff of Office of Inclusive Excellence, we decided who would be the first recipients of these awards,” said Cornett-Scott.

There are ten student organizations on campus that come under the umbrella of the office of inclusive excellence that focus on diversity,” said Cornett-Scott.

Cornett-Scott added that one of the groups highlighted at the awards was the Theater Department for their work with the Kaleidoscope Project to decolonize the curriculum.

Cornett-Scott said that one of the goals of these awards was to encourage other to see value of lifting up diversity, equity, and inclusion.

