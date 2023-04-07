Mossy Creek Fly Fishing celebrates 20 years of business in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “My brother and I knew that we always wanted to do something in the fly fishing industry so whether it was working for a shop or guiding, I think that was always the path that we were on,” Colby Trow said.

Colby and Brian Trow are twin brothers and have been fly fishing since they were kids.

“It is the same as conventional fishing with a bait caster or spin rod. We use flies instead of lures most of the flies are very light or weightless. Instead of casting a weighted lure or bait out to the target, we actually cast a weighted fly line and the line drags the fly to the target,” Colby explained.

“We have in the shop thousands and thousands of different flies and imitations,” Brian explained.

When both brother graduated from James Madison University in 2002, they got to work tying the knot on opening Mossy Creek Fly Fishing.

“A lot of folks will walk into the store and say ‘aw you guys don’t have regular fishing stuff for traditional fishing’ but fly fishing is 2,000 years old. To us this is traditional fishing,” Brian added.

Now the Trows are celebrating their 20th year of business and sell all kinds of fly fishing equipment and offer guide services.

“A lot of business owners that have similar businesses to us, you will hear them say ‘man I wish I had another one of me,’ I can’t do it all. Well that is what having a twin brother is, another one of you,” Brian said.

Reeling in customers near and far, the shop has been to several locations in Harrisonburg before settling on East Market Street.

“Changing locations multiple times in town and then finally being able to buy something here on the main drag on 33 going into to downtown was one of our largest benefits in the last 20 years,” Colby said.

“We’ve been through floods, we have been through droughts, we have been through fish kills, we have been through recessions, pandemics. When you have a family member that is in it and has all the skin in, it definitely makes a stronger team,” Brian said.

Mossy Creek Fly Fishing will be hosting an open house on April 15 to celebrate. There will be vendors, food, beverages and much more. For more information on the event and the store, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.