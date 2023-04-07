Draw Your Weather
Shenandoah County residents want more funding in school systems per public hearing on budget

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors work on the budget, Thursday night they heard what residents would like the money to go toward.

After tensions flared earlier in the year over allotting budget money, residents had the same goals in mind Thursday night.

There was one common theme throughout the public hearing.

Residents said they want more money going into education and the school system.

“Everything works by supply and demand and the demand of teachers now outweigh the supply and a lot of that has to do with salaries,” Marty Helsley, chair for the Shenandoah County School Board said.

He said they’re operating with 20 vacancies they couldn’t fill this school year.

They’re asking the Board of Supervisors for a 6% increase in this year’s budget

However, they already have some projects on the books to improve schools which will come from the Cares Act and not the budget.

“We’re gonna upgrade the entrances in all three elementary schools and I think we’re gonna have metal detectors in those three facilities once the renovations are done,” Helsley said.

Other parts of the proposed budget include a tax rate increase of two cents per 100 on real property.

For personal property a 25-cent increase per 100 is proposed.

However, one resident said at the public hearing he hopes the board can maintain the rates they’re set at already.

“Possibly find in your budget to leave the personal property the way it is and let those citizens have that benefit of return to the true value of your vehicle,” David Ferguson, Shenandoah County resident said.

The Board of Supervisors will take tonight’s comments to its work session next Tuesday.

Board Chair Karl Roulston said the budget is expected to be considered for adoption at a special meeting on April 18.

