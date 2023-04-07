“Shop and Dine Out in Downtown” returns to Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WSHV) April 7 kicks off Staunton’s Shop and Dine Out in Downtown.

Beverley Street will be closed on Friday evenings starting at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m. shops and restaurants will be open to dine outside and shop all weekend long. Roads will reopen Monday at 7:30 a.m.

This opportunity allows restaurants to expand seating outside and into the street.

“We started with dine out when COVID-19 hit three years ago. It was a good way for the restaurants to provide a service outdoors because indoor capacity was down to twenty five percent,” said Michael Andrae, owner of Clocktower Eats and Sweets.

Andrae said that a big part of preparing for this event is to have enough staff to operate it.

“If you don’t have the accurate staff to do outside and inside it is not going to work. So our goal for the last two months is to staff up,” said Andrae.

“This will be my first summer doing outdoor dinning I’m really excited about that because we get a lot of people coming into town and so the farmers market is downtown so there is a lot of walking traffic downtown and so I am excited about it,” said Cumi Medley, waitress, Clocktower Eats and Sweets.

John Reese, Co-owner of Yelping Dog Wine, said Shop and Dine Out has been good for the community.

Reese said, “The locals have been really good to us, supporting us all these years with that, it’s something that’s good for the community as well as the tourists.”

Shop and Dine Out in Downtown will be every weekend until October 29th.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.