Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

“Shop and Dine Out in Downtown” returns to Staunton

April 7th kicks off Staunton’s Shop and Dine Out in Downtown.
Downtown Staunton
Downtown Staunton
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WSHV) April 7 kicks off Staunton’s Shop and Dine Out in Downtown.

Beverley Street will be closed on Friday evenings starting at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m. shops and restaurants will be open to dine outside and shop all weekend long. Roads will reopen Monday at 7:30 a.m.

This opportunity allows restaurants to expand seating outside and into the street.

“We started with dine out when COVID-19 hit three years ago. It was a good way for the restaurants to provide a service outdoors because indoor capacity was down to twenty five percent,” said Michael Andrae, owner of Clocktower Eats and Sweets.

Andrae said that a big part of preparing for this event is to have enough staff to operate it.

“If you don’t have the accurate staff to do outside and inside it is not going to work. So our goal for the last two months is to staff up,” said Andrae.

“This will be my first summer doing outdoor dinning I’m really excited about that because we get a lot of people coming into town and so the farmers market is downtown so there is a lot of walking traffic downtown and so I am excited about it,” said Cumi Medley, waitress, Clocktower Eats and Sweets.

John Reese, Co-owner of Yelping Dog Wine, said Shop and Dine Out has been good for the community.

Reese said, “The locals have been really good to us, supporting us all these years with that, it’s something that’s good for the community as well as the tourists.”

Shop and Dine Out in Downtown will be every weekend until October 29th.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander "Lee" Maynard
KSP arrests 18-year-old accused of killing brother
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Fire on South High Street in Harrisonburg.
Large structure fire on South High Street in Harrisonburg marked under control
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show

Latest News

Luray RV Resort announces major expansion
Luray RV Resort announces major expansion
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians 6PM
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians 6PM
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians 5PM
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians 5PM
As the war in Ukraine rages on local organizations continue to do their part to lend a hand to...
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians