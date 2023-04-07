Staunton Primary Care office opens within Honest RX Pharmacy

Draw Your Weather
Choice Health Member Medical opens its doors in Staunton to offer primary care.
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton doctors office recently opened within the Honest RX Pharmacy to offer care with transparent pricing and offer a lower patient to provider ratio.

Choice Health Member Medical said that they strive to offer timely access to care, lower patient to provider ratio, transparent pricing, after hours member availability for colds, sprains, simples lacs, UTI and non emergent needs.

“The vision largely is to create an atmosphere where there is more of a collegiate approach between the patient and the provider. The provider has little bit more opportunity and control to help the patient better than in the corporate model,” said Matthew Yoder, nurse practitioner, Choice Health Member Medical.

Yoder said that he hopes this approach to primary care will inspire others to take a similar approach.

“The goals are to help other providers do the same thing. So This is a model clinic to try to merge with other businesses that kind of think the same way as you or in a community atmosphere that you live in and you’re trying to find a way to see a select number of patients take care of them best you can while still offering some alternatives to insurance but we still accept insurance so it can go either way,” said Yoder.

Choice Health Member Medical says they offer a range of services from primary care to urgent care, and employer health services.

“We do a lot of want an urgent care do, the beginnings of what specialty care can do. that is the base primary care. Primary cares job in general is to take care of their patients up to a point where they can’t anymore and need a specialist or need some help,” said Yoder.

They opened their doors at the beginning of April.

“We did a soft open this week mainly for our EMR system we are really trying to advantage of technology to bring down prices as well to make registering easier and well as making visits more timely and easier to do,” said Yoder.

