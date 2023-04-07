Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Three Notch’d Brewing issues voluntary recall for ‘off flavor’ in beers

Three Notch'd Brewery Company in Charlottesville.
Three Notch'd Brewery Company in Charlottesville.(NBC29)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Three Notch’d Brewing Company announced a voluntary recall for three beers after some customers reported an “off flavor” Thursday.

The Charlottesville-based company says they immediately inspected the “King of Clouds” products. While they say there were no safety issues, they did notice an “oxidized metallic flavor” that consumers may notice in specific batches.

The brewery found similar issues with other batches of beer and is choosing to recall the following:

  • King of Clouds 4/6/16oz canned between Feb. 21 and March 13
  • 40 Mile 6/4/12oz canned between March 7 and March 9
  • Hop Variety Pack 2/12/12oz packaged between March 8 and March 27
  • Hop Variety Pack 24/12oz packaged between March 8 and March 27

Three Notch’d says they will replace any of the affected batches with fresh beer if it’s brought to any of their five locations.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander "Lee" Maynard
KSP arrests 18-year-old accused of killing brother
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Power line causes brush fire Thursday night, officials say

Latest News

CD: BILL FOR COLLEGES
CD: BILL FOR COLLEGES
According to the American Diabetes Association, one in seven people may be living with diabetes...
Early discovery can help reverse risk of type 2 diabetes
CD: DIABETES AWARENESS
CD: DIABETES AWARENESS
No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler temperatures to end the week