Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the war in Ukraine rages on, local organizations continue to do their part to lend a hand to Ukrainians. In Harrisonburg, Village to Village has collected and sent three shipping containers of various donated supplies to Ukraine over the last few months and is preparing to send a fourth.

“The previous three had clothes and mattresses and things like that. They specifically started asking for medical supplies not just for them but for their hospitals where they haven’t been able to get the supplies they need,” said Hedi Dove, Executive Director of Village to Village.

This week Village to Village filled a trailer with medical supplies donated by Equipping The Saints to send to Ukraine. The containers of donated items are sent to Ukraine through Poland and then distributed to people and hospitals around the country.

“It’s larger than a tractor-trailer, we put 200 mattresses on one of them and still had room to put other things. So it’s a big effort but it’s getting to the places that need it most and we’re thankful for that,” said Dove.

Village to Village has contacts in Ukraine thanks to Ukrainians living in the Valley who have friends and family there. The non-profit has been working to collect items as they hear of a need for them.

“One of the big needs now, which we haven’t been able to tap into anybody yet, but it’s sleeping bags and also the mats that you use on the ground, a lot of people use them when they go camping but it’s an extra foam matt. Those are things we haven’t been able to find for them but they have been asking a lot for those items,” said Dove.

Dove said that Village to Village has formed a new partnership with Amazon and an organization in D.C. that has helped supply the donations for Ukraine. The non-profit continues to collect donations locally and provides clothing, furniture, and other household items to Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the Valley.

“The difference with them is we’re not moving them into houses because they generally come and live with family until they get jobs and things. So we provide the families with extra dishes, extra bedding, whatever they need, and then once that family gets settled a little more and gets a house they will come here and pick up all the items they will need,” said Dove.

Dove said that the local community has been extremely giving with its donations to Village to Village that help the non-profit do its work. She said that the Great Community Give, which is coming up on April 19, is the non-profit’s largest giving day.

“For us to continue to do ministry we do have to have financial help. It allows us to have the staff that we need, it allows us to provide items that maybe they couldn’t get. Yesterday we bought a couple hundred soccer balls to send to Ukraine just because there are kids there and we don’t want to forget that aspect of it,” said Dove.

