A dog is recovering after being shot in Patrick County

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PATRICK CO, FRANKLIN Co, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center is asking for the public’s help after a dog was shot in Patrick County.

“It’s just a shame that she had to go through this pain of being shot with what appeared to be a deer rifle,” said Executive Director Anita Scott.

A Franklin County Humane Society volunteer found an injured dog on Thursday. Scott says the dog was found near Commerce Street in Patrick County.

“And we thought that she’d been hit by a car but come to find out once she got to her full-service vet, she had been shot,” explained Scott.

The dog is currently at the Pet Clinic of Rocky Mount. Scott says because of the dogs’ injuries, one of her legs will have to be amputated.

“She was shot from the front in and it grazed her front leg and then shattered her femur,” said Scott. “So, the back leg will have to be removed.”

Tommie’s law in Virginia states anyone who “tortures, willfully inflicts inhumane injury or pain,” to “any dog or cat” can be found guilty of a Class-6 felony.

“Unless there is a direct and immediate threat to a person or to livestock, and the area that she was found in we don’t believe it was either one and she’s got such a wonderful personality,” added Scott. “So, people just need to stop and think about what they’re doing for a few minutes.”

Now, Scott is asking the community for help.

“We hope that somebody will come forward that may recognize her. That may know what has happened to her or who did it. Who is responsible,” said Scott. “But we’re asking for help with donations for her vet care.”

Franklin County Humane Society Officials say the dog will be put up for adoption after it recovers.

WDBJ7 called Patrick County Animal Control who said they didn’t have any information to provide.

You can donate on Facebook, click here, or to donate on the website click here.

