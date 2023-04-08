Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Fourth Street Black History Pathway sign officially unveiled

On Fourth Street between West Main and Preston Avenue, the Black History Pathway sign has officially been unveiled.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Fourth Street between West Main and Preston Avenue, the Black History Pathway sign has officially been unveiled.

Alex Zan, one of the Charlottesville 12, came up with idea for the Black History Pathway in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an unveiling couldn’t happen until now.

“This is to honor our elders,” Zan said. “Maintain, observe the rich history and contributions of African American heritage, Charlottesville and Albemarle. So happens, things happen quickly, people soon forget.”

Zan says the location also holds a personal meaning. It is across the street from the church where he was baptized and down the street from where he attended kindergarten, Venable Elementary School.

Berdell Fleming is a committee chair for the NAACP. She grew up in Charlottesville and attended a segregated high school.

“We have lost a lot of the unity. We have fractured communities, not just in Charlottesville, but all over the country unfortunately,” Fleming said. “[The sign] is very important. You have all those pathways, have footprints of what happened, was significant, and what made a difference.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of what Luray RV Resort will look like once its expansion is complete.
Luray RV Resort announces major expansion
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
As the war in Ukraine rages on local organizations continue to do their part to lend a hand to...
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think

Latest News

Local Farmers Market in Woodstock sign
Woodstock Farmers Market open year round
cars
Local law enforcement reminds you of the importance of wearing a seatbelt.
Woodstock farmers market
Woodstock farmers market
BUCKLE UP! ITS THE LAW
BUCKLE UP! ITS THE LAW
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Lots of sun on the way