JMU lacrosse dismantles Vanderbilt, improves to 13-1 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday afternoon, No. 4 James Madison lacrosse cruised past Vanderbilt 18-1.

The Dukes improve to 13-1 on the season including a perfect 4-0 mark in AAC play. Isabella Peterson, Tai Jankowski, Katelyn Morgan, and Savannah Derey picked up hat tricks for James Madison. Peterson led the Dukes with five goals while Jankowski added four. The JMU defense allowed the fewest goals in two years as Rachel Matey and Lizzy Fox combined to cause six turnovers. JMU goalkeeper Kat Buchanan made four saves for the purple and gold.

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET as James Madison continues AAC play, hosting Cincinnati at Sentara Park.

