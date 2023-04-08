Protecting plants from early Spring cold snaps

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Arlene Reid with Glenhaven Greenhouse in Broadway said cold spells in the early spring are quite common in the Valley. Understanding how certain weather impacts the plant is vital to their health.

“A freeze is different from a frost,” Reid said. “You can wash frost off. You can’t wash a freeze off.”

She said it takes about two days of freezing weather to damage the plants, but the best way to protect your plants is to bring them inside, but if you can’t do that, covering them is the next best thing.

“Towels, and blankets, things that are going to breathe really well... even a thin garden fabric- we use at the greenhouse- we do double it to make it a little thicker, but it doesn’t crush your plant as much. Never plastic. Never plastic,” Reid stressed. She added thin sheets or paper won’t help. When covering, the material should be tucked in a way that the wind won’t remove it.

Reid said May 10 through the 15 is known as a ‘safe date’ to plant, but it all depends on where you are and the temperature for that particular area. She said another way to gauge when to plant is by the full moon.

“Unless it’s really cloudy, you can pretty well depend on a cold snap over a full moon in May,” she explained. “If the full moon is toward the beginning of the month or the middle of the month, you’re safer to wait or be prepared to cover if you don’t wait until after that full moon.”

She said if you already have plants, re-pot them and have them mobile where they can easily be moved during cold snaps.

Arlene Reid talks about how specific plants react to cold weather.

