Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

UVA’s Army ROTC program hosts the 10th annual Hess Memorial 5K race

UVA’s Army ROTC program hosts its 10th annual Hess Memorial 5K race
UVA’s Army ROTC program hosts its 10th annual Hess Memorial 5K race
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA’s Army ROTC program hosted its 10th annual Hess Memorial 5K race.

The race is held in honor of First Lieutenant Robert Joseph Hess, who was killed in combat in Afghanistan on April 3, 2013.

“The Army is a family, and it’s important for family to remember each other, and especially the folks that don’t come home and R.J. is just one of them,” said R.J.’s father, Robert Hess.

In honor of R.J.’s love for animals, the event also sold raffle tickets and raised money for the Companion Animal Fund.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of what Luray RV Resort will look like once its expansion is complete.
Luray RV Resort announces major expansion
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
As the war in Ukraine rages on local organizations continue to do their part to lend a hand to...
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think

Latest News

Local Farmers Market in Woodstock sign
Woodstock Farmers Market open year round
cars
Local law enforcement reminds you of the importance of wearing a seatbelt.
Woodstock farmers market
Woodstock farmers market
BUCKLE UP! ITS THE LAW
BUCKLE UP! ITS THE LAW
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Lots of sun on the way