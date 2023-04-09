Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop

By WEAU Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - An investigation is ongoing after two Wisconsin police officers were killed in the line of duty following a traffic stop.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports its Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved critical incident that happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Village of Cameron, according to WEAU.

An officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop, during which gunfire was exchanged. One Chetek Police officer and one Cameron Police officer died at the scene.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where they later died, according to authorities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies posted tributes to the fallen officers on their Facebook pages, including The Village of East Troy Police Department.

The department posted, “Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today.”

A Facebook post from the Rice Lake Police Department said, “Our hearts are with Chetek Police Department and Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community. We stand together!”

Investigators are continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of the incident. Their reports will be turned over to the Barron County district attorney when the investigation concludes.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of what Luray RV Resort will look like once its expansion is complete.
Luray RV Resort announces major expansion
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
As the war in Ukraine rages on local organizations continue to do their part to lend a hand to...
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think

Latest News

Local Farmers Market in Woodstock sign
Woodstock Farmers Market open year round
cars
Local law enforcement reminds you of the importance of wearing a seatbelt.
Woodstock farmers market
Woodstock farmers market
BUCKLE UP! ITS THE LAW
BUCKLE UP! ITS THE LAW