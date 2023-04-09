Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Local law enforcement reminds you of the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

Law enforcement reminds you to buckle up on the road.
Local law enforcement reminds of the importance of seatbelts.
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local law enforcement reminds you to buckle up while on the road.

Sergeant Butch Shifflett, with the Staunton Police Department, said that it is important to wear a seat belt whether you are the driver or a passenger.

“Ever since we went through driving school in high school and driver’s ed and with everything that we all have taken a test on for DMV or any other state to obtain our driver’s licenses, we’ve always learned the importance of wearing a seatbelt and that it is required to wear a seatbelt,” said Shifflett. ”Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that 51% of the people that were killed in traffic crashes in 2020 were unrestrained individuals.”

Shifflett said that you can receive a traffic citation for not wearing a seat belt.

Sergeant Jamie Dunn with the Waynesboro Police Department said law enforcement has taken steps to ensure everyone on the road is wearing a seatbelt..

”There is several initiatives throughout the year to address the use of seatbelts where there is enhanced enforcement measures for folks not wearing seatbelts. It is obviously proven to help save lives and so you know it’s important to consider buckling up before you get on the highway,” said Dunn.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of what Luray RV Resort will look like once its expansion is complete.
Luray RV Resort announces major expansion
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
As the war in Ukraine rages on local organizations continue to do their part to lend a hand to...
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think

Latest News

Local Farmers Market in Woodstock sign
Woodstock Farmers Market open year round
Woodstock farmers market
Woodstock farmers market
BUCKLE UP! ITS THE LAW
BUCKLE UP! ITS THE LAW
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Lots of sun on the way