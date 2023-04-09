Local law enforcement reminds you of the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local law enforcement reminds you to buckle up while on the road.

Sergeant Butch Shifflett, with the Staunton Police Department, said that it is important to wear a seat belt whether you are the driver or a passenger.

“Ever since we went through driving school in high school and driver’s ed and with everything that we all have taken a test on for DMV or any other state to obtain our driver’s licenses, we’ve always learned the importance of wearing a seatbelt and that it is required to wear a seatbelt,” said Shifflett. ”Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that 51% of the people that were killed in traffic crashes in 2020 were unrestrained individuals.”

Shifflett said that you can receive a traffic citation for not wearing a seat belt.

Sergeant Jamie Dunn with the Waynesboro Police Department said law enforcement has taken steps to ensure everyone on the road is wearing a seatbelt..

”There is several initiatives throughout the year to address the use of seatbelts where there is enhanced enforcement measures for folks not wearing seatbelts. It is obviously proven to help save lives and so you know it’s important to consider buckling up before you get on the highway,” said Dunn.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.