Plenty of sun to start the week

SUNDAY (EASTER): Clear for the evening and pleasantly cool with temperatures falling into the 50s. Remaining clear throughout the night as we see another widespread frost and freeze for the area. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Cool spots at lower elevations and at the base of terrain will see lows in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Widespread frost early in the morning. Mainly sunny to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Keeping the sunshine around throughout the day and turning mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clear and pleasant for the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Clear skies overnight as it turns cold once more. Patchy frost developing overnight with a few low spots and areas at the base of terrain seeing another freeze. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day and cool with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Mainly sunny throughout the day with a few passing clouds from time to time. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly clear and mild for the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Adding clouds throughout the night and turning cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon as it turns mainly sunny and breezy. A warm and beautiful day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clear and mild to start the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Clear skies overnight, turning chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sun to start the day and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. Mainly sunny throughout the day and very warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A warm and clear evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. A few clouds overnight and cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild as temperatures rise into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mostly cloudy and warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Plenty of clouds overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of clouds with peeks of sun throughout the day. Our next system looks to finally arrive, and could bring a spotty shower by the afternoon. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

