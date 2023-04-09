UVA grad student helping other first-generation Cavaliers

Draw Your Weather
A first-generation University of Virginia student has created a mentorship program to help others like her.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A first-generation University of Virginia student has created a mentorship program to help others like her.

Zehra Demir says her father immigrated from Turkey, and her family grew up in a low-income household. She struggled at Virginia Tech, and discovered she had a learning disability.

Zehra says mentorship gave her hope.

“The First Gen Faculty Lunch Series was started through FGSE, or the First Gen Graduate Coalition,” she said.

Now, she is pursuing a PhD, along with evolving the mentorship program.

“This was an idea that was fostered and thought up as a group, and I was the one to kind of try to put the pieces in place to actually launch it, but this was done with support of the entire group,” Zehra said.

A first-generation lunch series was launched in March.

“The lunch series is an opportunity for graduate students to meet with first-gen faculty across Grounds as a way to interact with these faculty members in a low-risk, community-building environment,” Zehra said.

She says the series included three faculty members and 10 graduate students from all fields.

“Getting them to have a conversation with grad students that are going through the things that they went through, just you know, so many years back, and I think that’s powerful,” she said.

Zehra hopes to have another lunch series event in the fall, and continue it each semester.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

