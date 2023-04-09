Woodstock Farmers Market open year round

Draw Your Weather
Woodstock farmer's market happens all year long.
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The South Street Barn Market in Woodstock is open year-round.

Every Saturday, a group of vendors meet here at the American Legion building and we have a farmers market from 9-1pm,” said Judy Rhodes, Market Manager, of South Street Barn Market. “We are inside in the winter and cold months or if it is really rainy in the summer and outside in the parking lot during the summer”.

Rhodes said that the rising prices of food and supplies has made things difficult.

“Well we also have to adjust prices...food prices as far as the meat and so forth, as well as the supplies, supplies to package up your vegetables and so forth has really gone up,” she said. “At one point we couldn’t even find bags or vacuum seal wrap, so that’s been hard.”

Rhodes said that supporting local businesses is good for the economy.

“When you support locally you are supporting so much more than the farm; you are supporting farm stores, advertising, and people who do graphics and design things for us. It’s just a chain that really helps the local economy,” she said.

Loretta Peer, owner of Designs by Loretta Dawn, said that it is important “‘to put the money back into the community to support each other.”

