Former Mount Jackson WWII nurse staying sharp after 103rd birthday

Arvella Wilson (right) celebrating her 103rd birthday in March. Wilson is a former WWII nurse...
Arvella Wilson (right) celebrating her 103rd birthday in March. Wilson is a former WWII nurse who grew up in Mount Jackson.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - A former World War II nurse from Mount Jackson celebrated her 103rd birthday in March. Arvella Wilson grew up in the Valley before moving all over the country during her life, she now lives in Oklahoma.

While her eyesight is gone her mind is still sharp, WHSV got the chance to talk with Wilson on Monday.

“I joined up when my brother got drafted, when he got drafted I joined the Air force,” said Wilson.

Arvella Wilson was born in 1920 and spent the first two decades of her life living in the Mount Jackson area.

“My dad had a flour mill, he made flour when I was just a little kid,” she said.

As a teenager, Wilson worked as a waitress at the old Orkney Springs Resort in Shenandoah County before attending nursing school in Winchester. She worked at a hospital in Washington D.C. during the first few years of World War II before joining the U.S. Army Nurses Air Corp. after her brother was drafted in 1943.

Arvella Wilson in her nurse uniform during World War II.
Arvella Wilson in her nurse uniform during World War II.(WHSV)

“I did psychiatric nursing, as the boys came back from being overseas that’s where they came,” said Wilson.

Wilson was assigned to the San Antonio Aviation Cadet Center in Texas and provided therapy and care to pilots who returned home after flying bombing runs in Europe.

“Some of them were in really bad shape that were completely out of their minds. Others had days where they’d be really bad and then they had days where they’d be really good,” she said.

While stationed in San Antonio Arvella met her future husband Afton Wilson who was a B-29 pilot. After the war ended the two moved all over the U.S. as Afton worked for the FBI.

“After I got married I lived a little while in New Mexico and then we went to Lincoln, Nebraska,” she said. “He became an FBI agent and we went to Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, and then from Pittsburgh, we went back to Washington D.C.”

While Arvella never moved back to the Valley she often visited while living in D.C. and still has family in the area. You can find her old uniform in the Mount Jackson Museum.

“I have lots of nieces and nephews and I guess that’s what I miss most about it is just my family,” she said.

While she has lost her sight, Arvella’s mind is still sharp at 103, but she said there haven’t been any special tricks that have helped her stay sharp for so long.

“I never even thought about birthdays or anything like that. I just did what I wanted to, I never did anything special,” she said.

Heavy snow from a blizzard in early April, 1918. Snow covered the Shenandoah Valley and the...
