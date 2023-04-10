Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Girl, 5, shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway

The fatal shooting happened on Interstate 880 in Fremont, California. (Source: KPIX/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was killed in a weekend shooting on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, ABC 7 News reported.

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.

Authorities were also investigating a separate shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in nearby Fremont, the news station reported. Nobody was hurt in that incident.

Three suspects were later arrested in connection with the Fremont shooting, and a gun was recovered, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Investigators were trying to determine if the two shootings were connected.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigates a crash involving a state trooper in Augusta County
A rendering of what Luray RV Resort will look like once its expansion is complete.
Luray RV Resort announces major expansion
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Local Farmers Market in Woodstock sign
Woodstock Farmers Market open year round
Westminster dog show
Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club hosts event in Weyers Cave

Latest News

The fatal shooting happened on Interstate 880 in Fremont, California.
5-year-old girl killed in interstate shooting
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys leaders’ Jan. 6 sedition trial inches to a close
A third lawmaker survived expulsion by a single vote.
Constituents support 2 Tenn. lawmakers expelled for gun protest
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Jury to hear claims in Idaho slain kids’ case