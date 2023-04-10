Mercury reaches peak visibility this week up in the sky
(WHSV) - Another fairly quiet week up in the sky, but Mercury will reach peak visibility this week!
MERCURY REACHES PEAK VISIBILITY
On Tuesday evening, Mercury will reach its maximum angle of 19.5 degrees from the Sun. This will create maximum visibility for its current daily evening appearances up in the sky. Mercury will be in the west-northwestern sky after sunset. By using a telescope, you can view Mercury half-illuminated. The best viewing time to see Mercury will be between 8 and 9 pm. Mercury sets Tuesday night at 9:30 pm. Skies should be completely clear for viewing.
THE MOON AND SATURN
Early Sunday morning before dawn, look to the southeast and you can see the old, thin crescent moon several finger widths below Saturn, meaning they will share the same view in binoculars. The duo could also create a nice wide field photo. Both the Moon and Saturn will be up in the sky after 5 am on Sunday morning.
GAINING DAYLIGHT
This week, we will gain another 16 minutes of daylight. By April 17th, we will have 13 hours and 16 minutes of daylight and 10 hours and 44 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:47 am to 6:37 am while sunsets will move from 7:47 pm to 7:53 pm.
Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:
|Date
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Daylight
|Apr 10
|6:47 am
|7:47 pm
|13 hrs, 0 mins
|Apr 11
|6:45 am
|7:48 pm
|13 hrs, 3 mins
|Apr 12
|6:44 am
|7:48 pm
|13 hrs, 4 mins
|Apr 13
|6:42 am
|7:49 pm
|13 hrs, 7 mins
|Apr 14
|6:41 am
|7:50 pm
|13 hrs, 9 min
|Apr 15
|6:39 am
|7:51 pm
|13 hrs, 12 mins
|Apr 16
|6:38 am
|7:52 pm
|13 hrs, 14 mins
ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)
The International Space Station (ISS) will not be visible this week. The next time the ISS will be visible is April 21st.
NEXT MOON PHASES
|Moon Phases
|Date and Time
|Third Quarter Moon
|April 13th, 5:11 am
|New Moon
|April 20th, 12:12 am
|First Quarter Moon
|April 27th, 5:19 pm
|Full Moon
|May 5th, 1:34 pm
CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES
Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets just after 11 pm in the northwest
Mars: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest around 2 am
Jupiter: Essentially not visible, rises and sets very close to the Sun
Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, limited viewing, rises in the sky before 5 am in the eastern sky
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.