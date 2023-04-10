Rockingham County School Board set to conduct Superintendent interviews

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board held a special closed-session meeting on Monday. During the meeting, the board voted to begin holding closed meetings to interview candidates for the school division’s open superintendent position in the next 15 days.

The application period for the open position closed at the end of March and the board has begun the process of reviewing applications for the position.

“We have received 15 completed applications and out of those 15 we have 10 people interested from Virginia and 5 people from out of state,” said Rockingham County School Board Vice Chair Dr. Charlette McQuilkin.

The board will continue to review applications in the coming weeks and select which candidates to interview. Over the last few months BWP & Associates, the search firm the board hired, has complied public input on what the community wants in a superintendent which McQuilkin said will be a big part of the eventual decision.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in the community forums whether online or in-person,” said McQuilkin. “That guides us and that’s the important thing. This is a process for everybody and we tried to be very inclusive and we feel that with that direction we will be able to find somebody to be the next superintendent of Rockingham County Schools.”

According to the leadership profile developed by BWP, the ideal superintendent would be a candidate who is a visionary instructional leader, an effective communicator, and a collaborative manager.

McQuilkin said the board’s goal remains to have a new superintendent hired by the end of May to allow for a more smooth transition. The current Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl is set to retire after the end of the school year in June.

