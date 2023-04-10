Three-year-old girl in Staunton helps mother run makeup business

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Some children dream about what they want to be when they grow up, but a 3-year-old girl in Staunton has already made her dream a reality.

Malanie helps run a small business with her mother, Mariah Moats.

Moats said she originally started making natural and organic products so Malanie could safely play with makeup. The creation of products ended up being something the mother and daughter duo enjoyed doing together, and over the last year they’ve been able to make a business out of it.

“At first we were just doing it to get a little bit of savings for her college account or future account. I always say both because if she doesn’t want to go to college, she can still have it,” Moats said.

“I want to go to college,” Malanie said.

Lani Love Organic has grown from just a few sales to friends and family to products now being shipped to customers across the U.S.

“She makes lip-glosses, chapsticks, lip scrubs, all types of stuff and they’re all organic,” Moats said. “We have mommy lip plumpers that are just for mommies... We have oils that just came out with healing crystals in them.”

Malanie helps choose the colors, scents and flavors of products, and she even helps mix and package them up as well.

“I like bubble gum,” Malanie said.

“I see how much she likes doing it. I’ll just be sitting there some days, and she’ll be like ‘mommy, do you want to make some lip gloss? Let’s make some lip gloss,” Moats said.

All proceeds made from Lani Love sales are being saved for when Malanie turns 18. By then, Moats hopes that Lani Love has helped teach Malanie some valuable lessons to carry with her throughout her life.

“I like teaching her the importance of working hard for what you want and seeing the outcome of it,” Moats said.

Even though starting a small business can be tough, knowing that what they’re doing is helping set Malanie up for success helps keep Moats motivated, and she said she’s thankful for all the support they’ve gotten so far.

“It really does mean a lot. We really didn’t expect it,” Moats said. “Now seeing people on TikTok saying her name makes me so happy.”

You can support Malanie and Moats by going to laniloveorganic.com

