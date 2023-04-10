Draw Your Weather
UVA looking into adding more housing for its students

UVA Rotunda (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is looking into adding more housing for its students.

UVA has a proposed capital plan that includes $7 million for second-year housing.

“One of the objectives is to kind of take that pressure off of you as a first-year student to try to figure out where you’re going to live your second year,” UVA Senior Vice President for Operations Colette Sheehy said. “We will definitely need to build new residence halls, but it’s likely that we will also repurpose residence halls that we already have.”

Sheey says the university is mindful of keeping housing affordable for students.

This housing initiative is in the planning and design phase. Sheehy says they’ll ask for approval of the capital program in June.

