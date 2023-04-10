Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

VSP investigates a crash involving a state trooper in Augusta County

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Generic VA State Police Vehicle(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a state trooper on Saturday night in Augusta County.

According to a statement by VSP, they received a call around 8:15 p.m. from someone reporting their car had been shot at while driving on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County. The caller was able to provide a description of the suspect car and a license plate number. The caller was not injured.

VSP said a trooper spotted the suspect car on I-81 in Rockingham County. As they crossed into Augusta County, a second trooper pulled out an emergency crossover to help. His emergency lights and sirens were on, but his patrol car collided with a 2020 Kia Sorento at mile marker 234.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the Sorento were also taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

VSP said the first trooper was able to stop the suspected vehicle. No weapon was found.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of what Luray RV Resort will look like once its expansion is complete.
Luray RV Resort announces major expansion
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
As the war in Ukraine rages on local organizations continue to do their part to lend a hand to...
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of sun to start the week
Easter on Parade started in Richmond in 1973.
Easter On Parade returns to Monument Avenue after 3 years
Westminster dog show
Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club hosts event in Weyers Cave
Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club Fast CAT