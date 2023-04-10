Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Woman dies in head-on crash in Louisa

Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash
Virginia State Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in a deadly crash in Louisa County.
Virginia State Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in a deadly crash in Louisa County.(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A 62-year-old woman died Friday night in a head-on crash on Cross County Road in Louisa County.

Police say Elise Laverne Mills, of Gum Spring, was traveling south on Cross County Road and crossed the double solid line into the northbound lane and struck a 2006 Dodge Caravan.

Mills died on the scene, Virginia State Police said in a news release on Monday. The driver of the Caravan suffered minor injuries.

Police said alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigates a crash involving a state trooper in Augusta County
A rendering of what Luray RV Resort will look like once its expansion is complete.
Luray RV Resort announces major expansion
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Westminster dog show
Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club hosts event in Weyers Cave
Local Farmers Market in Woodstock sign
Woodstock Farmers Market open year round

Latest News

Paintings on display in the exhibit.
New art exhibit in Downtown Harrisonburg shows Ukrainian and immigrant culture
Lani helps her mom, Mariah, make a lip scrub.
Three-year-old girl in Staunton helps mother run makeup business
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of sun to start the week
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA looking into adding more housing for its students