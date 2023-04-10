Woman dies in head-on crash in Louisa

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A 62-year-old woman died Friday night in a head-on crash on Cross County Road in Louisa County.

Police say Elise Laverne Mills, of Gum Spring, was traveling south on Cross County Road and crossed the double solid line into the northbound lane and struck a 2006 Dodge Caravan.

Mills died on the scene, Virginia State Police said in a news release on Monday. The driver of the Caravan suffered minor injuries.

Police said alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.