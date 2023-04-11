Draw Your Weather
Augusta County Board of Supervisors to have public hearing at meeting

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is having a public hearing at their regular meeting on Wednesday.
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is having a public hearing at their regular meeting on Wednesday evening to talk about the purposed budget.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said that the body and dash cameras will be in the budget this year.

One of the items on their purposed budget this year is body worn and dash cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Whetzel, Deputy County Administrator said The public hearing will give people the opportunity to voice their opinion on any topic in the proposed budget.

”The board of supervisors work session they decided to advertise a one cent real estate tax increase that would go to funding a body and dash cam program and that also includes personnel for the commonwealth’s attorney and sheriffs office related to that program and then there is tasers included as well in that,” said Whetzel.

Whetzel said that the earliest that the budget can be approved or adopted is April 26th, which is a regular board meeting. The board has to have a budget adopted by June 30th, which a state code requirement.

Whetzel said that the survey will be open for give feedback through April 19th.

