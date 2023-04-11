Cignetti shares update on JMU quarterback battle

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football returned to the field on Tuesday morning during week four of the spring practice season. In less than two weeks, the Dukes will take the field for the annual Spring Game.

For the first time under fifth-year JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, there is a four-way quarterback battle to determine the starting signal-caller for the fall campaign. After nine practices at Bridgeforth Stadium, two quarterbacks have emerged in front of the competition. Redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett and redshirt senior transfer Jordan McCloud, who hails from Arizona, lead the quarterback room after Tuesday’s practice.

“Right now we’re giving Alonza and Jordan a little bit more work,” said Cignetti. “I see progress every single day and we have to keep getting better.”

Although Barnett and McCloud are receiving more reps at the moment, Cignetti said all four quarterbacks are still in contention for the starting signal-caller position.

“It doesn’t mean the other two are out of it,” he added. “Our good players have potential to be good players but reps are limited. Right now, we’re working those two guys the most to try to bring them along.”

The annual Spring Game kicks off on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. The event is free and open to all fans.

