Crews respond to mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd in Stanley

As of 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, the mountain fire was not under control, per report from Stanley Fire Chief Pettit, and has so far burned an estimated 100 acres.
Mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd, Stanley.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - According to Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit, as of Tuesday morning, fire crews have been on scene of an active mountain fire in the 2100 block of Dovel Hollow Rd, since Monday evening.

Nearly 40 firefighters from Stanley, Luray and Shenandoah, as well as Virginia Department of Forestry have responded to the scene and continue to fight the blaze. As of 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, the mountain fire was not under control, per report from Chief Pettit, and has so far burned an estimated 100 acres.

Firefighters will remain on the scene, protecting structures in the area throughout Tuesday morning, until the fire is brought under control.

No injuries have been reported and Dovel Hollow Road remains closed at this time.

This remains a developing story, be sure to stay with WHSV for the latest updates.

