High travel demands and staff shortages causing passports to be back logged

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With more people traveling internationally, the process of getting a passport may be taking longer than normal.

Terrie Dean, owner of The Wishing Well, said more people are planning trips out of the country, and many passport offices are experiencing a staffing shortage.

Dean added that getting a passport can take up to four months depending on if you have any exceptions.

Dean said make sure you don’t have an expired passport. If your passport has been expired for more than 5 years, you can no longer renew it and will have to apply as a first time passport applicant.

”Very sadly, we have seen some people have to postpone their international departures because they didn’t have passports and because the time allowed for them to get a passport was not cushioned enough so that they could take their trip so they’ve had to push in many cases off to September or October,” said Dean.

Dean said that the staffing shortage from the pandemic is one reason the passports are backlogged.

“The state department in all this crisis received well over 500,000 applications alone during some of the weeks over the winter for people to travel this summer, so it is no surprise that they are this backed up,” said Dean.

Dean said even if you don’t have a trip on the books but are planning to take a trip, to go ahead and started the process of getting a passport as soon as possible.

