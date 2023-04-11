Lilies can make cats sick, what pet owners need to know

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -“Any part of the lily itself is toxic to cats. The stem, the flower, the pollen and even the water in the vase,” Jessica Vint explained.

Vint is a licensed veterinary technician at Anicira Veterinary Center.

Spring time is here and while you may be excited to display that fresh bouquet, be sure to double check if it is safe for your pets!

While lilies can be dangerous to both dogs and cat, the risk can be much higher for cats. The ASPCA reports that exposure to certain lilies can harm cats’ kidneys and cause other health issues.

If your cat has been exposed to lilies, some things to look out for include vomiting, decreased appetite, if the cat is suddenly lethargic and other symptoms.

“Acting fast, calling your local veterinarian as soon as possible and getting them into the clinic for blood work, IV fluid therapy and anti-nausea medications. There will probably be hospitalization for a couple of days but they can recover,” Vint said.

If your cat comes into contact with any kind of lily, experts say it is important to make the right identification of the kind of lily to make sure the animal gets the right treatment.

Experts recommend taking pictures of the whole plant, the flower, stem and leaves to make sure is can be correctly identified.

For more information on the dangers of lilies to pets, click here.

