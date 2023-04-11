Draw Your Weather
Police respond to active shooter calls north of Albuquerque

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles north of Albuquerque.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Calls to authorities about an active shooter on a pueblo north of Albuquerque on Monday led to the evacuation of some guests at a hotel.

There were no deaths or injuries, Lt. Chuck Weaver, with the Santa Ana Pueblo police department, said.

By Monday evening, the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort had lifted the lockdown and started allowing people to return. A SWAT vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Some staff and hotel guests had been evacuated, Weaver said. He was unsure how many people were staying at the hotel.

No one answered at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort when The Associated Press called seeking information about the situation.

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

