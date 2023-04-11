The story of Leonard Anderson: Rockingham County Revolutionary War soldier

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - From escorting George Washington, to fighting in several famous battles, and being captured, Leonard Anderson didn’t know what was facing him when he left his home in Rockingham County but he served his country and lived a long life.

Many soldiers who fought in the American Revolution filed for pensions, and they were able to tell the story of their service in as much detail as possible. Thankfully, many of these documents have survived. On October 1, 1832, Anderson appeared before the Logan County court in Kentucky and told his story.

All of the information in this article is based on the request filed by Anderson and witnessed by the Justices of the County Court in Logan County.

Leonard Anderson was reportedly born in what was then Augusta County sometime in 1755. Rockingham County wasn’t founded until 1778, which means a lot of people who lived in modern day Rockingham County were listed as being from Augusta County until 1778. From the records that survive, Anderson was a substitute for someone who was drafted to serve, and he was joined by several other people from the area. He was asked to serve for three years, and was assigned to a regiment that marched to Fredericksburg.

Once in Fredericksburg, Anderson was assigned to a detachment of dragoons, or mounted infantry, and placed under the command of William Washington. Anderson claims that several times his detachment escorted General George Washington from Mount Vernon to Williamsburg and then back to Mount Vernon. They were then ordered to march south with Colonel Abraham Buford, and at a fort called Ninety Six Anderson saw his first action. Anderson then rode with Col. Washington to Goose Creek to help keep the escape route open for American soldiers under siege in Charleston. After Charleston surrendered, the dragoons joined Buford and began marching back towards Virginia, but they were hotly pursued by a British command under the command of Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton.

Tarleton caught up to the American force at a place called the Waxhaw’s, and what took place has been called the ‘Waxhaw’s Massacre.’ American soldiers were reportedly killed and maimed by swords and bayonets after they surrendered. After the American force surrendered, Tarleton’s horse was shot and he was knocked out, which caused his bodyguard to declare him dead and they ordered as many American soldiers be killed as possible. As soon as Tarleton regained consciousness, he topped the massacre and ordered treatment for the soldiers. Anderson says he received multiple sword wounds during the battle, and he was taken prisoner but later escaped and joined a company of militia detached to General Thomas Sumter, also known as the “Gamecock.”

Anderson would fight in the battle of Camden, where an American army under General Horatio Gates was defeated and scattered by the British army, and Anderson and the militia would be chased for twenty miles by Tarleton and his British Legion. Anderson was captured and spent six months in prison in Charleston before he was brought to Virginia for a prisoner exchange. Anderson claims he was promoted to Lieutenant and commanded a small detachment of cavalry.

Anderson soon rejoined Col. Washington and his dragoons just before January 1781.

Anderson and his dragoons were attached to Washington’s dragoons, and they would play a critical role in the battle of Cowpens. During the battle Washington’s dragoons faced off Tarleton’s British Legion and soundly beat them and took many prisoners. Anderson and his detachment played an important role in the American victory that many say turned the tide of the Southern Campaign. After the battle, Anderson was put in charge of the prisoners, and he was ordered to take them to a jail at a fort in Albemarle back in Virginia. After this, he says he returned to Salisbury, North Carolina and was honorably discharged from the military. Anderson had served his three years, and had taken part in many well-known battles and met several famous people in history.

Anderson would reportedly return home and live a peaceful life, although he was called up for service for a little time in late 1781, but was discharged again after the British surrender at Yorktown in October 1781.

Leonard Anderson would eventually move to modern day Logan County in Kentucky, and would start a family and he would survive well into the 1830′s. A family history website claims he had eleven children, and he passed away in 1838, but it is not known where he is buried according to the website.

Anderson was one of many soldiers from Rockingham County that left their homes to fight in the American Revolutionary War, and made it home to tell their story.

