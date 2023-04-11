WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city

RICHMOND, Indiana (WXIX) - An evacuation order is in effect for eastern Indiana residents who live within a half-mile of a roaring industrial fire, according to Wayne County EMA.

The fire is in an industrial facility on NW F Street in Richmond, about 30 miles west of Dayton. [View on map]

The evacuation order came down just before 4 p.m. It remains active as of this writing.

An emergency shelter is set up for displaced residents. Residents outside the evacuation zone and those downwind of the fire are urged to shelter in place, turn off HVAC units, keep windows and doors closed and bring pets inside.

FOX59 in Indianapolis reports the facility is a former lawn mower manufacturer.

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow described the blaze as “a serious, large-scale” fire that has required a multi-agency response. “Please avoid this area if possible, as it is dangerous, and allow our first responders room to get this under control,” he said early Tuesday evening.

The mayor told our media partners at the Enquirer the blaze began after a tractor-trailer truck caught fire nearby.

Snow said at 7 p.m. the fire has been contained on three sides and that fire crews are working to prevent its spread.

The plume of dark smoke has risen high into the sky and can be seen for miles. Radar imagery showed the plume moving into Ohio almost immediately after the fire began.

FAA and NWS weather radars show smoke plume from massive fire in Richmond IN industrial fire @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Fy085aP7rv — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) April 11, 2023

The threat to public safety and the environment is unclear. U.S. EPA and Indiana Department of Environmental Management personnel are on-side evaluating any potential hazards from the fire.

“It may take them a while to complete their work,” Snow said. “Once we have a report to share, we will convey the information.”

We're awaiting results from EPA & IDEM. We do not expect the evacuation order to be lifted tonight. A bus will remain in place if needed and shelters are ready to accept citizens from the area. We'll share updates as they come in. 983-7580 for a ride - 973-9399 for shelter. — Dave Snow (@mayordavesnow) April 12, 2023

A Wayne County EMA spokesperson tells us there is no danger of chemical runoff into the Richmond-area water supply, noting the substances are being “rerouted.”

The spokesperson says anyone downwind from the fire, even those in Ohio, should remain inside if they can smell the smoke. She added: “It’s not going to bother people unless they have a breathing condition.”

Preble County Emergency Management Agency Director Suzy Cottingim tells us the industrial plant is mainly used for recycling plastics. She says it doesn’t store the sort of chemicals in sufficient quantity to require Tier II reporting or be categorized as a hazmat facility.

Cottingim says she’s been in contact with the Ohio EMA. She says there’s “no indication” a shelter-in-place order will be needed in Ohio.

Tier II reporting requirements for hazardous and extremely hazardous substances are imposed by the U.S. EPA but may be modified by state law.

The EPA requires the disclosure of specific information from facilities that store these substances. The reports are used by emergency response personnel in developing response plans for incidents at those facilities. Read more here.

