Waynesboro Community Development is hosting an input meeting regarding Community Development Block Grant

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Community Development is hosting an input meeting to get ideas from the public on how to spend the Community Development Block Grant.

Leslie Tate, the Director of Community Development said Waynesboro is a CDBG Entitlement Community which means the city receives annual community development block grant.

”In the presentation we talk about some projects in past program years have been to kind of give people an idea,” said Tate.

Tate said part of their citizen participation plan is to have these meetings and hear what citizens would like to see the money go to.

“Its really important because as staff we might have thoughts or ideas but to hear from the community and the individuals that this money is intended to help what they would like to see done or what their needs are. this meeting is kind of about asking what are the needs and then finding projects that fit those needs,” said Tate.

Tate said that this meeting will be held Thursday from 5-pm at the North Park Shelter.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.