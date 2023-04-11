Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Weird clouds and other weather phenomenon

From Stanley, September 2017
From Stanley, September 2017(whsv)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Weather in the Shenandoah Valley and the Potomac Highlands can be interesting. From rare or unusual clouds to odd weather phenomenon:

You can always submit your weather photos and videos by clicking this link

WHIRLWINDS

Dust Devils

Dust devil to waterspout
A dust devil moved over water
Dust Devil 2022
Augusta County, VA
Dust Devil picks up dog
A dust devil lifts a Labrador retriever off the ground in Weyers Cave

Fireballs and Meteors

Fireball 2023
Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
Fireball September 2021- Loud booms
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Fireball 2021- over Staunton
&amp;copy; Kevin T.

COLD WEATHER

Ice Bells
Ice bells along the water

ODD CLOUDS

Horseshoe Vortex

Horseshoe Vortex
Captured over Swoope

Jellyfish Clouds

Jellyfish Cloud
Rare cloud spotted over the area

Undulatus Asperatus

Asperitas Cloud
Asperitas clouds spotted over Virginia

Mammatus

Mammatus Clouds

Lenticulars

Lenticular Clouds
Stuarts Draft

Shelf Cloud

Shelf cloud

Kelvin-Helmholtz

Kelvin-Helmholtz
Waynesboro, February 2021

Crepuscular rays

Rays of light
Sunset Wednesday evening 7-20-2022

EARTHQUAKES

2012 Mineral Earthquake
Earthquake seismograph
A rare April blizzard & an Earthquake- on the same day
Heavy snow from a blizzard in early April, 1918. Snow covered the Shenandoah Valley and the...

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear...
Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy
Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces two charges
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Heavy snow from a blizzard in early April, 1918. Snow covered the Shenandoah Valley and the...
A rare April Blizzard and an earthquake all on the same day
Virginia State Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in a deadly crash in Louisa County.
Woman dies in head-on crash in Louisa

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunny week and another front on the way
Mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd, Stanley.
Crews respond to mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd in Stanley
Time-lapse video of a wildfire in Page County
Timelapse of mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd in Stanley
Blue Ridge Free Clinic says recent announcement of slashing of insulin prices will help...
Recent cutting of insulin prices will help patients at Blue Ridge Free Clinic