2 dead in fiery Chesterfield crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two people died in a fiery crash in Chesterfield on Tuesday evening on Old Gun Road West.

Just before 6 p.m. on April 11, Chesterfield County Police say a vehicle was traveling north in the 3200 block of Old Gun Road West when it swerved off the roadway, hit a driveway, flipped and caught on fire.

The driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld until their families have been notified.

Old Gun Road West between Springcreek Drive and Iron Forge Drive was closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

