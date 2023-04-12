Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

By Chuck Morris and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after the mother of a 3-month-old boy found her son dead and six other children alone at their daycare provider’s apartment.

Metropolitan Nashville Police detectives in the Youth Services division are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead Monday inside the apartment of his daycare provider.

Police say the caregiver, 51-year-old Anne C. Jordan, was not at the apartment when the dead infant and six other children, ranging in age up to 16 months, were found by the victim’s mother and another parent, WSMV reports.

Medical staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital reported the dead child did not have any obvious signs of traumatic injury or medical issues. The six other children have been determined to be in good health.

Hikers in Harpeth River State Park found Jordan suffering from significant cuts, apparently self-inflicted, to her arms on Monday evening. Police said she was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital, where detectives will attempt to interview her.

Jordan’s car was found at the park and is being searched pursuant to a warrant.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd, Stanley.
Crews respond to mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd in Stanley
One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear...
Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy
Heavy snow from a blizzard in early April, 1918. Snow covered the Shenandoah Valley and the...
A rare April Blizzard and an earthquake all on the same day
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
Police are looking for a gunman after one person was killed and three others injured in a...
One killed, 3 hurt in shooting outside DC funeral home

Latest News

St. Olaf College student Waylon Kurts, 20, was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree...
Minn. college student charged in alleged violent plot after cache found in dorm
Police believe the suspect was planning a mass casualty event on campus in which firearms and...
Minnesota college student was planning 'mass casualty event,' prosecutors say
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunny week and another front on the way
Police say the 25-year-old gunman, who worked at the bank, opened fire while livestreaming the...
Friends mourn 5 bank employees killed in Ky. mass shooting