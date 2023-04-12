Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Rockingham County, VSP says

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Generic VA State Police Vehicle(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) say a bicyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The VSP sent out a press release Wednesday afternoon and said they are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Rockingham County. The crash happened on April 11, around 7:44 a.m. on Route 257 (Ottobine Rd) east of Route 745 (Martin Miller Rd), according to the release.

The VSP says a bicyclist was traveling east on Rt. 257 when he was reportedly hit from behind by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was heading in the same direction.

The bicyclist, Kenneth W. Zimmerman, 26, of Dayton, died while being transported to a local hospital, according to the VSP.

The VSP reports that the driver of the Chevrolet, a 17-year-old female of Rockingham, was uninjured in the crash.

The VSP says charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd, Stanley.
Crews respond to mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd in Stanley
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear...
Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy
Heavy snow from a blizzard in early April, 1918. Snow covered the Shenandoah Valley and the...
A rare April Blizzard and an earthquake all on the same day

Latest News

Credit card machine
Tips to keep your funds in check during Financial Literacy Month
Two James River High School students died in a crash on Tuesday, April 11 on Old Gun Road West....
2 high school students die in fiery Chesterfield crash
Waynesboro Police Department
Multiple people taken to hospital after Waynesboro crash, WPD says
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Jessica Duff for alleged sex crimes with a minor.
Raphine woman charged with alleged sexual assault involving a minor, police say