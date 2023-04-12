Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Rockingham County, VSP says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) say a bicyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The VSP sent out a press release Wednesday afternoon and said they are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Rockingham County. The crash happened on April 11, around 7:44 a.m. on Route 257 (Ottobine Rd) east of Route 745 (Martin Miller Rd), according to the release.

The VSP says a bicyclist was traveling east on Rt. 257 when he was reportedly hit from behind by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was heading in the same direction.

The bicyclist, Kenneth W. Zimmerman, 26, of Dayton, died while being transported to a local hospital, according to the VSP.

The VSP reports that the driver of the Chevrolet, a 17-year-old female of Rockingham, was uninjured in the crash.

The VSP says charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.