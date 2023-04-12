Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Credit reporting complaints ‘skyrocket’ to new record, report finds

69% of all complaints were against the big three bureaus
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A recent report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (US PIRG) found complaints against credit reporting agencies nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022.

According to the report, credit reporting complaints made up 75% of the more than 800,000 complaints made by consumers last year to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“Consumers are complaining that the credit reporting system is stacked against them, because the credit reporting bureaus don’t listen, don’t fix mistakes and don’t reply to consumers at all,” Ed Mierzwinski, senior director of U.S. PIRG’s Federal Consumer Program, said.

Mierzwinksi, who wrote the report, found 69% of consumer complaints were against the big three credit bureaus: Transunion, Equifax and Experian.

Mierzwinkski said the increase in complaints is concerning because having a bad credit score can impact your ability to buy a house, secure a loan, or get a job.

“In this tough economy, you want your credit report to be accurate,” he said. “The consumers are saying, they’re not accurate. Consumers are saying, they’re not listening to me.”

We reached out to all three major credit report companies to get their thoughts on the report. The Consumer Data Industry Association (CDIA) replied on their behalf:

Mierzwinski recommended using the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) complaint database to search complaints by company to see others’ experiences.

If you do run into an issue, he suggested filing a complaint with the CFPB and your state attorney general’s office.

But at the end of the day, your best bet to avoid a low credit score is to make every effort to pay your bills on time, Mierzwinski said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Rockingham County, VSP says
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Jessica Duff for alleged sex crimes with a minor.
Raphine woman charged with alleged sexual assault involving a minor, police say
Mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd, Stanley.
Crews respond to mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd in Stanley
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing

Latest News

Workers knock down a section of site of an industrial fire the area as smoke billows from the...
Hundreds forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine’s outrage grows over video seeming to show beheading
FILE — New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21,...
Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states
FILE - Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, wears a...
Weinstein returns to NY prison system after LA conviction
FILE - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a news conference...
Los Angeles DA files charges against 2 former police detectives in 2020 shooting