Harrisonburg Capital Improvement Program includes projects for parks and rec, emergency services

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg is planning out large projects for the next five years.

Tuesday night, the Capital Improvement Program for years 2023 to 2027 was presented to the city council.

Some projects include new phone systems for Harrisonburg and Rockingham Emergency Communication services, adding restrooms at Riven Rock, a new firehouse and a kid’s splash pad.

The Capital Improvement Program is for projects that exceed $50,000 and are not included in the city’s budget.

Earlier this year, Harrisonburg City Council finalized its ARPA funding.

They wanted to allocate a portion of the funding to parks and rec projects.

The Capital Improvement Program outlines that many of those will break ground or begin repairs in the coming years.

”These goals and objectives are taking this project and comparing it back to the comprehensive plan so you can see how we’re sort of meeting those goals, those objectives that we’re looking at from the big picture perspective,” Adam Fletcher of Harrisonburg community development and Planning Commission said at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Harrisonburg City Council adopted the Capital Improvement Program Tuesday night with a 4-0 vote.

