Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Healthwise: Diabetes Prevention Program

By Jordan Wood
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd, Stanley.
Crews respond to mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd in Stanley
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear...
Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy
142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Heavy snow from a blizzard in early April, 1918. Snow covered the Shenandoah Valley and the...
A rare April Blizzard and an earthquake all on the same day

Latest News

Blue Ridge Free Clinic says recent announcement of slashing of insulin prices will help...
Recent cutting of insulin prices will help patients at Blue Ridge Free Clinic
According to the American Diabetes Association, one in seven people may be living with diabetes...
Early discovery can help reverse risk of type 2 diabetes
masks
Augusta Health changes mask policy
PHOTO: Pregnant woman, Photo Date: Feb. 17, 2016
New Virginia legislation will help expecting mothers with pregnancy costs