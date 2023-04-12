Man accused of firing shots, hitting RV charged

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after police say he fired several shots in Huntington’s West End late Tuesday night.

According to Huntington Police, Kyle Clay, 29, of Huntington, is facing charges of discharging a firearm within city limits and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

Neighbors say they heard possibly more than a dozen shots near West 13th Street and Madison Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Police say they found where bullets had hit a camper parked behind a house. According to court documents, 16 shell casings and one live round was found on the scene near the RV.

Clay also admitted to police he had taken multiple medications that he was not prescribed, including xanex and gabapentin. Clay told officers he was on the methadone program and admitted to having a substance abuse problem.

Huntington Police respond to reported shots fired late Tuesday night in the city’s West End. (WSAZ)

No injuries were reported Tuesday evening.

Police investigate several shots fired incident

