Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Man accused of firing shots, hitting RV charged

According to Huntington Police, Kyle Clay, 29, of Huntington, is facing charges of discharging...
According to Huntington Police, Kyle Clay, 29, of Huntington, is facing charges of discharging a firearm within city limits and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.(Western regional jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after police say he fired several shots in Huntington’s West End late Tuesday night.

According to Huntington Police, Kyle Clay, 29, of Huntington, is facing charges of discharging a firearm within city limits and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

Neighbors say they heard possibly more than a dozen shots near West 13th Street and Madison Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Police say they found where bullets had hit a camper parked behind a house. According to court documents, 16 shell casings and one live round was found on the scene near the RV.

Clay also admitted to police he had taken multiple medications that he was not prescribed, including xanex and gabapentin. Clay told officers he was on the methadone program and admitted to having a substance abuse problem.

Huntington Police respond to reported shots fired late Tuesday night in the city’s West End.
Huntington Police respond to reported shots fired late Tuesday night in the city’s West End.(WSAZ)

No injuries were reported Tuesday evening.

Police investigate several shots fired incident

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd, Stanley.
Crews respond to mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd in Stanley
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear...
Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy
Heavy snow from a blizzard in early April, 1918. Snow covered the Shenandoah Valley and the...
A rare April Blizzard and an earthquake all on the same day

Latest News

Joint investigation leads to arrest of Jessica Duff for alleged sex crimes with a minor.
Raphine woman charged with sexual assault involving a minor, police say
Southern Baseball
HS Baseball scores for April 11
(STOCK)
Change in COVID-19 emergency status may affect businesses
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunny week and another front on the way