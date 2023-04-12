Multiple people taken to hospital after Waynesboro crash, WPD says

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash yesterday.

This information comes from a press release sent out by the Waynesboro Police Department. (WPD)

According to the release, on April 11, at 3:55 pm, Waynesboro Police officers responded to the intersection of E Main Street and Delphine Avenue for a reported five-vehicle traffic crash. The officers determined during the early investigation that a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man from Greenville, was traveling westbound on East Main Street.

The WPD says the driver had a possible medical emergency event occur, and his vehicle reportedly went through the intersection of East Main Street and Delphine Avenue and struck another vehicle head-on. The impact from this crash caused the vehicle struck to roll back into the vehicle behind it, and two other vehicles were impacted as a result of the chain reaction crash, according to the WPD.

Two drivers involved in the crash went to Augusta Health for medical treatment for injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.

