Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Pregnancy rate dropped over past decade, CDC says

FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans...
FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans are getting pregnant.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fewer Americans are getting pregnant, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The U.S. pregnancy rate fell over the past decade from 97.3 per1,000 females aged 15-44 in 2010 to 85.6 per 1,000 in 2019.

In 2019, 5.5 million women were pregnant, down from just over 6 million in 2010.

During that timeframe, unintended pregnancies fell 15%, and abortions became less common.

In 2019, 13% of pregnancies resulted in an abortion, compared with 16% in 2010.

But pregnancy loss became more common.

About 20% of pregnancies in 2019 resulted in miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or fetal death.

Mifepristone is an abortion drug that has been widely used in the U.S. since securing FDA approval in 2000. (CNN, POOL, DANCO LABS, SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd, Stanley.
Crews respond to mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd in Stanley
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear...
Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy
Heavy snow from a blizzard in early April, 1918. Snow covered the Shenandoah Valley and the...
A rare April Blizzard and an earthquake all on the same day

Latest News

Joint investigation leads to arrest of Jessica Duff for alleged sex crimes with a minor.
Raphine woman charged with sexual assault involving a minor, police say
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden urges N Ireland to sustain peace, seize economic gains
Smoke rises from an industrial fire, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 358 NW F Street, in Richmond,...
Residents forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns
Baseball fans watch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and...
Bottoms up! Some MLB teams extend beer sales to 8th inning