Remember to wear sunscreen!

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -With spring in full bloom and the recent sunny weather in the Shenandoah Valley, it is important to remember to always wear sunscreen. One Harrisonburg dermatologist is sharing how to protect yourself from the sun with more than just sunglasses.

“All wave lengths of light out there can hurt your skin, your eyes and even the light coming through nonpolarized glass windows such as the side windows on the side of your vehicle. It is super important to always wear a hat with a brim that goes all the way around your head, not a visor, not a baseball,” Dr. Jane Lynch from Shenandoah Dermatology in Harrisonburg explained. “Wear polarized sunglasses. These precautions are for all year round not just in the summertime.”

Experts say use a sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher and reapply it every two hours. Dr. Lynch says UVA light is on our skin year-round so the higher the SPF the better the protection.

“All skin types get skin cancer. Darker skin individuals can not only suffer from skin cancer from ultraviolet light exposure but also can suffer from dyspigmentation or abnormalities and patches of color in their skin from the ultraviolet light. The ultraviolet light can also thicken and make their skin coarser as it does with all wave lengths of light. All skin types should use sunblock or sunscreen,” Dr. Lynch explained.

She adds any suspicious spot on your skin calls for a trip to the dermatologist as skin cancer continues to be on the rise.

