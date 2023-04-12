Draw Your Weather
Richmond Flying Squirrels’ future up in the air

By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The future of Richmond’s Double-A baseball team is up in the air.

The news was sparked by a statement made by the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ president and managing partner, Lou DiBella, to the Richmond Times Dispatch.

The team’s future stems from requirements put forth by Major League Baseball. DiBella says in a statement to NBC12 that since the Diamond District was announced, there has been little progress in plans for a new stadium.

“This is not about your Flying Squirrels wanting a new ballpark. If there isn’t a stadium built that meets prescribed MLB guidelines, is suitable for professional baseball, and is worthy of the great City of Richmond, there will be no Opening Day 2026 in RVA,” DiBella stated. “Sadly, with imminent deadlines looming, we cannot be confident that the future of the Squirrels in Richmond is secure. The next three or four weeks will be critical with respect to moving forward in the hometown that we love.”

RVA Diamond Partners responded in a statement saying they continue to work with city leaders to design and construct a plan for a financeable ballpark. RVADP also added they’re continuing to work towards a groundbreaking as soon as possible.

The City of Richmond also responded in a statement to NBC12, saying they are committed to completing the Diamond District development.

“RVA Diamond Partners and the City have been working tirelessly together to ensure we bring a stadium and fully realized development that lives up to its potential, provides significant economic investment and delivers for our residents and the Squirrels,” the city stated in part.

The changes would directly impact the 2026 Squirrels’ season, as it’s been previously reported a new stadium would aim to be complete by 2025.

