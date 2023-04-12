Tips to keep your funds in check during Financial Literacy Month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - April is recognized as Financial Literacy Month, and with more payment options than ever between card, cash, or digital, financial experts say it is vital to keep an eye on where your money is going.

“It’s very easy to get into a problem with taking on too much debt. So, it’s important to sit down and create a budget, so you understand what you have to pay and when you have to pay it,” professor emeritus with James Madison University’s College of Business Pamela Drake said.

Drake says on top of creating a budget, checking in on your credit score is key to staying in good long-term financial standing. She adds that missed or late payments or other debts can have a major impact.

“That credit score will affect your ability to rent an apartment, whether or not you have to put deposits down for utilities, and whether or not you’ll be able to take out a mortgage,” Drake said.

A popular form of payment, especially among young adults are ‘buy now, pay later’ programs. Drake emphasizes the importance of reading the fine print on any loan before making an agreement and being sure you’ll be willing and able to make payments on time.

“The problem is if you miss a payment the late fees are very high, they can be up to 25%, so that’s how you can get yourself into a bit of a problem,” Drake said.

Other tips Drake shared include keeping up with student loan balances and payments and setting aside money for unexpected life events or emergencies.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.